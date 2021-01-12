Wisconsin cheese production falls again in November

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The USDA will release its January Crop Production and Supply and Demand estimates this morning. It’s expected to show the 2020 corn crop in the U.S. came in at 14.434 billion bushels on yields of 175 bushels an acre—a little smaller than earlier estimates. That would leave U.S. ending corn stocks at 1.597 billion bushels—down from last month’s 1.7 billion bushels and the lowest ending stocks amount in the past 7 years. Soybean estimates in today’s report could be even tighter. The final size of the crop is expected to be around 4.15 billion bushels on yields of 50 and a half bushels an acre. That would leave ending stocks at 135 million bushels—down 40 million from the last estimates and also the lowest in the past 7 years. Combined with large export sales already on the books, especially to China, and lower soybean stocks around the world, economists feel soybean prices will be very attractive in 2021.

November was another good month for U.S. agricultural exports. Those sales were just under 15 and a half billion dollars and with ag imports at 11 and a third billion, we had a trade surplus in agriculture of $4.1 billion. For this fiscal year, our farm exports are expected to be around $152 billion—up over 16 billion from last year, with ag imports now estimated at a record $137 billion.

Cheese production across the state fell for the 4th consecutive month in November. Total output in Wisconsin came to 275 and a half million pou8nds—down about 1 and a half percent from a year ago and 5% less than this past October. Production of Both American and Cheddar varieties was up in November but Italian and Mozzarella were both down. Nationally, cheese production in November totaled 1.1 billion pounds—a slight increase from a year ago. California continues to rank second in cheese production with Idaho third and New Mexico fourth.

The Canadian National Railway will soon provide more shipping outlets for industries like agriculture in Northwest Wisconsin. On March 1st, the railroad is expected to open a new inland shipping terminal at New Richmond. Company officials say that will bring competitive container shipping opportunities to this part of the state for containers going from this area to Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.