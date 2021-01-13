Cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with hiding a corpse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $10,000 cash bond has been set for an Eau Claire man who has been charged with several charges that include hiding a corpse.

Court records show Roger Minck was in court Wednesday where his cash bond was set.

The criminal complaint says the basis for the complaint is a 2018 case in which the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report in the town of Gilmanton for Toby Cleasby. Cleasby went missing on Nov. 5, 2018. His body was discovered in Roger Minck’s house near the 2600 block of Seymour Road on Dec. 6, 2018.

Minck is charged with hiding a corpse, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, burglary of a building or dwelling and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 10 for a hearing.

