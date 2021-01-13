Advertisement

Cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with hiding a corpse

(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $10,000 cash bond has been set for an Eau Claire man who has been charged with several charges that include hiding a corpse.

Court records show Roger Minck was in court Wednesday where his cash bond was set.

The criminal complaint says the basis for the complaint is a 2018 case in which the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report in the town of Gilmanton for Toby Cleasby. Cleasby went missing on Nov. 5, 2018. His body was discovered in Roger Minck’s house near the 2600 block of Seymour Road on Dec. 6, 2018.

Minck is charged with hiding a corpse, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, burglary of a building or dwelling and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 10 for a hearing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

Low track over Western Wisconsin
Snow moves in this afternoon, impacts carry into Friday
Wisconsin DNR hosts free ice fishing weekend
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)