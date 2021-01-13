Clark County facilities reopen for routine access

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In November, Clark County decided they would restrict access to county facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Jan. 21, exterior doors will be unlocked and access will resume.

One exception to the access will be the Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center and those who have business with the center are asked to contact them directly for instructions.

People are still required to wear r face covering until a condition prevents you from wearing one.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to help in efforts to contain spread of the current pandemic. We are asking the public to avoid non-essential visits to county offices and facilities including the Courthouse, Highway Department, and Adult Development Services.” Stated Christina Jensen, Clark County Clerk and Administrative Coordinator. Please use alternate means of communicating with County agencies such as telephone, email, U.S Mail, etc. to conduct business where possible. Questions related to possible changes in service and methods of contact should be directed by telephone to the agency/office you need to make contact with.

