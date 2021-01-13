Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – For a second day, new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin remained above 2,000 and new COVID-19 hospitalizations were over 100, but the state continued to see progress against the novel virus.

The Department of Health Services received 7,427 results for people being tested -- or testing positive -- for the coronavirus for the first time. Almost 29% of these were positive, for 2,134 new cases. The new cases and positivity rate are both below their 7-day average of 2,646 new cases and 32.5% positive, respectively. New cases were identified in all but 3 counties: Bayfield, Pierce and Vilas; Pierce County had a significant revision in its totals.

There are 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County bringing the overall total to 9,921 with one new death. Chippewa County sees 12 new cases of COVID for a total of 6,355. There are two additional deaths bringing the total to 72. La Crosse County sees an increase of 85 new cases for an overall total of 10,902. Dunn County has 23 new cases for a total of 3,757.

Thirty-seven deaths raised the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,248. The latest deaths were above the 7-day average of 30 deaths per day, but that average is lower than it was a week ago. The death rate didn’t move; it’s 1.02% for an eighth day.

Deaths were listed in 23 counties: Barron (3), Brown, Burnette (2), Chippewa (2), Door, Eau Claire, Jackson, Kenosha (2), Marathon (3), Menominee, Milwaukee (3), Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine (2), Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan 92), Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha (3) and Waupaca (2).

County-by-county cases and deaths are being updated later in this article.

Wisconsin has 27,749 active cases -- people who were diagnosed or first experienced symptoms in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The percentage declined to 5.4% of all known cases. There are 480,112 who are considered recovered, which is up to 93.6% of all cases. The state acknowledges people who fall into this recovered category may still experience lingering symptoms of the infection.

If you count tests for people tested multiple times*, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the positivity rate was down to 9.4% on Tuesday, according to the DHS. The state received 22,680 results on Tuesday, with 2,064 of them positive. By this measure, the positivity rate has declined for 7 days. These numbers are preliminary and include negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per per person, no matter how many times their tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

COVID-19 vaccinations

In its weekly update (click here), the DHS says 607,650 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government. 373,100 of these have shipped to hubs or facilities around Wisconsin, and 163,371 doses have been administered (you may hear the phrase “shot in the arm”). The number of administered doses includes people receiving their second dose of the vaccine; the actual number of people vaccinated will be a bit lower. By our calculations, the state is averaging more than 5,633 shots per day since vaccinations began Dec. 15, 2020.

Phase 1b

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

Hospitalizations

Another 122 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24-hour period. The 7-day average fell from 112 to 105 hospitalizations per day, by our calculations.

Taking discharges, deaths and new admissions into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 988 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals Tuesday, the latest figures available. Almost a quarter of them, 225, are in intensive care.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals were treating 66 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were treating 99 COVID-19 patients, with 27 in ICU.

We expect updated figures from the WHA later Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park wasn’t treating any overflow patients for hospitals in the state. It was providing outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy to three patients.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA reported Tuesday 259 ICU beds (17.7%) and 1,949 of all types of medical beds (17.4%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region had 22 ICU beds (21.2%) and 124 medical beds total (14.5%) open among them for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region had 23 ICU beds (11.1%) and 164 of all medical beds (17.2%) open for people in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,405 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,069 cases (+7) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,772 cases (+12) (61 deaths) (+3)

Bayfield - 979 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 27,854 cases (+151) (172 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,132 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,048 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,947 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,355 cases (+12) (72 deaths) (+2)

Clark – 2,945 cases (+9) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,501 cases (+10) (33 deaths)

Crawford – 1,610 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,743 cases (+110) (214 deaths)

Dodge – 10,811 cases (+58) (127 deaths)

Door – 2,213 cases (+26) (16 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 3,298 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,757 cases (+23) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,921 cases (+65) (89 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 411 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,058 cases (+42) (70 deaths)

Forest - 893 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,290 cases (+8) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,495 cases (+25) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,429 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,736 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Iron - 436 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,476 cases (+4) (19 deaths) (+1)

Jefferson – 7,108 cases (+20) (61 deaths)

Juneau - 2,703 cases (+15) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,414 cases (+28) (245 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,199 cases (+11) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,902 cases (+85) (64 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,302 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,857 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,664 cases (+6) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,518 cases (+10) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,682 cases (+53) (166 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 3,720 cases (+10) (51 deaths)

Marquette – 1,204 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 760 cases (+1) (11 deaths) (+1)

Milwaukee – 90,126 (+514) (1,005 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 3,742 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

Oconto – 4,003 cases (+11) (42 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,974 cases (+10) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,304 cases (+80) (165 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,859 cases (+46) (60 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 741 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,162 cases (30 deaths) (cases revised -57 by state)

Polk – 3,320 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,852 cases (+16) (54 deaths)

Price – 994 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,817 cases (+52) (271 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,175 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Rock – 12,968 cases (+27) (126 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,176 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,781 cases (+15) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,302 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,338 cases (+10) (63 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 11,969 cases (+48) (98 deaths) (+2)

St. Croix – 5,751 cases (+20) (32 deaths)

Taylor - 1,677 cases (+11) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,140 cases (+8) (31 deaths)

Vernon – 1,640 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,758 cases (29 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 8,219 cases (+16) (107 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,116 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,607 cases (+83) (106 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 36,983 cases (+190) (376 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,350 cases (+11) (102 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 1,979 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,813 cases (+33) (163 deaths)

Wood – 6,017 cases (+26) (60 deaths)

