Eau Claire City Council votes to join rail compact

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to look further at bringing passenger rail service to the Chippewa Valley.

The council voted to help create the “St. Croix-Chippewa Rail Commission.”

The independent commission will look at expanding passenger rail service from St. Paul, Minn. into western Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley along the Interstate 94 corridor. The trains would run along Union-Pacific tracks with round trip service four times daily.

The goal would be to eventually expand service to Madison and Chicago.

