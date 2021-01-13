Advertisement

French Island residents near airport get wells tested for PFAS

By David LaClair
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE/TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) -

Many people on La Crosse County’s French Island are concerned about high contamination levels of PFAS affecting their well water.

The contamination is believed to be coming from firefighting equipment being used nearby.

“It has to do with the health of our residents and the safety of their water to use for drinking, cooking and bathing,” said Mitch Brohmer, Town of Campbell utilities supervisor.

Brohmer has seen the impact caused by PFAS on French Island, after the City of La Crosse discovered chemicals in municipal wells near the La Crosse Regional Airport in 2020.

PFAS is a chemical foam used by firefighters since the 1970s including for training on airport premises, and are a major cause for contamination of nearby residents’ private wells.

“PFAS is becoming a major problem across the country—but it’s particularly a major problem for communities like us who don’t have a municipal water system,” Brohmer said.

That is why the city partnered with John Storlie, a groundwater geologist with environmental consulting firm The OS Group to start testing about 130 residents’ wells last fall.

“Private water sampling began in late October 2020 and has continued up until last week and we’ll continue to sample those private wells in the target sampling areas,” said Storlie.

“Some of the wells tested above what’s acceptable and some below, it’s about half and half,” Brohmer added. “If they’re above 20 parts per trillion makes the water unsafe to drink.”

“[Long-term exposure can lead to] concerns like thyroid problems, higher cholesterol levels and even long term risk of cancer,” said Storlie.

The city plans to continue sampling about 50 wells both west of the airport and to the south of I-90 within the next few weeks.

“We’re very early in the process at this point,” said Brohmer. “PFAS is a forever chemical, it doesn’t break down, so it’s going to be a problem for some time.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
The St. Croix County republican party's website includes a message that reads quote “If you...
St.Croix GOP refuses to remove “prepare for war” post
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake
Barron County trailer theft suspects
2 arrested after theft of construction trailer, one on the run

Latest News

Emerald ash borer adult with feeding damage to ash leaf. Photo Credit: Photo
Emerald ash borer found in Marshfield
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/13/21)
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update