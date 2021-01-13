Memorial boy’s hockey team asks Hobbs to reconsider their COVID-19 protocols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Eau Claire we have seen a roller coaster of uncertainty for high school athletes.

“Day to day week to week we just don’t know what to expect,” said senior captain Joe Kelly.

Kelly says he and his teammates are thankful for the opportunity to play at all this year.

“We are all grateful to be able to play because there are many other schools who aren’t able to play their winter sports season so we are grateful for that,” said senior captain Trevin Kison.

Up until halfway through their season the Old Abes have been playing all away games. Now, they are finally being welcomed back home at the Hobbs Municipal Ice Center. However, Hobbs will be enforcing COVID-19 protocols that the team is asking to be reconsidered.

Fans are not allowed in Hobbs. A restriction in place by the city, not the school district, according to Memorial Principal Dave Oldenberg.

“At this point our friends in city leadership have decided because of the safety concerns for their staff we are able to use Hobbs but not have fans at this time.”

Sports played on school grounds are allowed two spectators per player. That is what the players are hoping for too.

Senior captain Easton Tok told WEAU,

“Our parents have been our biggest supporters since day one and its unfair that they can’t be in the rink to watch us play.”

They are also contesting rules that limit the number of players in the locker room and on the bench.

“I feel so bad for the seniors because it’s completely different from last year everything was so good last year and now everything has changes,” Added Peyton Platter, junior captain.

Team mom Melody Brennan hopes to get to attend the home games his season.

“The hope is really just to teach the young men on the team how to advocate for their beliefs and their thoughts in a really respectful manner and for those who are making these decisions to hear their voice.”

If not, she’s just happy to see how the team has handled adversity. The video made by the team can be found here.

Hobbs declined our request for comment, however the handouts given to athletes and their families do note that they are supporting all recommendations and expectations provided by the Eau Claire City County Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.