Potato & Steak Pizza Recipe

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe perfect for leftovers.

Ingredients

Dough

3 cups bread flour

1 cup lukewarm water

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Sea salt

1/2 tsp honey

1 packet instant dry yeast

Pizza

1 1/4 lbs yellow potatoes

1/2 lb skirt steak leftover cooked steak works well, or substitute 1 large thinly-sliced Vidalia onion for vegetarian version

salt & pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

4 cloves garlic minced

5 oz crumbled blue cheese

2 Tbsp fresh rosemary chopped

Instructions

Place all dough ingredients in a food processor. Process for 30 to 60 seconds or until mixture forms a ball. place in a lightly oiled bowl loosely covered with a damp cloth. Let rise in a warm spot for one hour. (To save time, a 14-oz. ball of pre-made pizza dough may be substituted.)

Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on high for 8 minutes or until potatoes are tender. (Potatoes may be cooked 1-2 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.) Let potatoes cool and slice 1/8-inch thick.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Grill steak for 3 minutes on each side or until rare. Cut across the grain into thin, bite-size strips; season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Preheat oven to 450° F. Divide dough into 2 pieces and roll each into a 12 to 14-inch circle on a lightly floured board. Place on 2 parchment-lined baking sheets or pizza pans. Top evenly with cheese, potatoes, garlic, steak and blue cheese. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle with rosemary.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association recipe

