Red Cedar Film Festival comes to your home screen

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of unique films will be coming to a screen in your home this week since the Red Cedar Film Festival in Menomonie is now virtual.

The film festival was supposed to take place this summer in person but since it was not safe to do that, the group decided now was the time to take it virtual. Starting Thursday and running the next 7 days, you can view a total of 28 films made all over the world. The Red Cedar Film Festival will feature filmmakers from Spain, India, Belarus. There is also a student category that will feature students from UW-Stout.

During the week you can see films in a wide variety of genres including documentaries, feature films, experimental and animation.

“I think this is a really interesting opportunity to see films that you would not ordinarily see, these are not your typical Hollywood films you will see in a movie theater,” said Peter Galante the founding director of the Red Cedar Film Festival “It’s like going to an art museum and seeing paintings you wouldn’t see ordinarily.” The virtual film festival runs from January 14-21. Once you purchase a ticket you can see all 28 films whenever you have to time during the week. Each day at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. there will be a Q & A session with the filmmakers.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students and that gets you access to all the films.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.