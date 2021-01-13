Advertisement

Retired Cornell couple surprised with new set of wheels

For the second time this winter, Chippewa Valley Mazda is giving back to those in need.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Having reliable transportation is key to independence, especially if you live a little farther out.

For one retired couple, a 20-year-old truck is their only option to get around, which includes helping out anyone who asks for it.

Gil, a navy veteran and his wife, Jean have been driving around in the same pick-up truck for two decades, making something as simple as a trip to the grocery store or doctors appointment a challenge.

That’s about to change.

“This is kind of a really unique and sweet story, a lot of times when we give cars away in the community we think of people’s situations who are urgent or dire and things like that, this is just a really good feel-good story,” says Bill Bertrand, Chippewa Valley Mazda owner.

“We’re doing alright! Overwhelmed with joy” says Gil and Jean.

A shock for Gil and Jean, who have made due with their ’97 Chevy.

“Sometimes the door wouldn’t stay shut,” exclaims Jean Skroch.

Long-time friend Rebecca Keiser nominated the Skrochs.

She says they’ve given back to their community for years and it was time they received something in return.

“It’s been that way for a while, and it was just knowing that they’d have to drive it any distance at all it constantly was on my mind and on my heart,” says Keiser.

The retired couple in their 70′s, still in shock over their good fortune,

“Later on we might take it out, go around just check it out, to make sure we’re doing everything right,” laughs Gil Skroch.

The two say their first stop in the new car may be to church with kieser, who they consider to be a second daughter.

