Search and rescue organization helping to bring missing persons home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rapid Search and Rescue was started in 2012 by Heather Vancil after a man had gone missing from the Wisconsin Rapids area.

“There was only so much law enforcement could do and that is how Rapid Search and Rescue was founded because there was a lack of a search and rescue team here in the Wisconsin Rapids area,” Vancil says.

Nine years later, Rapid Search and Rescue now works with five other search and rescue organizations in the state as part of Search Teams of Wisconsin.

“Initially we first formed to assist law enforcement on missing persons, now we also do networking with other missing persons organizations.”

A network that spans thousands of people all working towards the same goal, bringing missing loved ones home.

“We get reviews back on how many our posts reach, and in October we did have one of our fliers that did result in a missing teenager who was located safe because of flier shares, so those make a huge difference,” Vancil says.

Along with sharing missing persons fliers with the organization’s thousands of Facebook followers, Vancil says Rapid Search and Rescue also works year round educating the community on how to prevent missing persons cases.

