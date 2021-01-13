Advertisement

Search and rescue organization helping to bring missing persons home

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rapid Search and Rescue was started in 2012 by Heather Vancil after a man had gone missing from the Wisconsin Rapids area.

“There was only so much law enforcement could do and that is how Rapid Search and Rescue was founded because there was a lack of a search and rescue team here in the Wisconsin Rapids area,” Vancil says.

Nine years later, Rapid Search and Rescue now works with five other search and rescue organizations in the state as part of Search Teams of Wisconsin.

“Initially we first formed to assist law enforcement on missing persons, now we also do networking with other missing persons organizations.”

A network that spans thousands of people all working towards the same goal, bringing missing loved ones home.

“We get reviews back on how many our posts reach, and in October we did have one of our fliers that did result in a missing teenager who was located safe because of flier shares, so those make a huge difference,” Vancil says.

Along with sharing missing persons fliers with the organization’s thousands of Facebook followers, Vancil says Rapid Search and Rescue also works year round educating the community on how to prevent missing persons cases.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

Low track over Western Wisconsin
Snow moves in this afternoon, impacts carry into Friday
Wisconsin DNR hosts free ice fishing weekend
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)