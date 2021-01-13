Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health gave a COVID-19 update for the county.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

6,343 positive results

6% of cases are active

The current seven day percent positive: 40.4%

70 deaths total

Nine residents are currently in the hospital, 183 residents have ever been in the hospital

27% of hospital beds available

17% of ICU beds open

Still at the high level

1 in every 32 Chippewa residents have been vaccinated so far

Chippewa County is still in Phase 1A

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

