UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health gave a COVID-19 update for the county.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:
6,343 positive results
6% of cases are active
The current seven day percent positive: 40.4%
70 deaths total
Nine residents are currently in the hospital, 183 residents have ever been in the hospital
27% of hospital beds available
17% of ICU beds open
Still at the high level
1 in every 32 Chippewa residents have been vaccinated so far
Chippewa County is still in Phase 1A
