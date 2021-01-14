Area school districts are excited for staff to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccines

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each school district has found different ways to cope with the challenges COVID-19 has created. Whether that be cohorts or virtual learning there is one similarity. They say they’re looking forward to giving their staff the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Superintendent of the School District of the Menomonie Area, Joe Zydowsky told WEAU,

“We did have situations earlier this year where we had to close our high school for a few weeks simply because we couldn’t staff our buildings across the school district … its a challenge every single day.”

Zydowsky was proud to announce those issues may be on their way out as 70 employees of the School District of the Menomonie area have qualified to be vaccinated already under group 1A.

“All of our staff members in our buildings here in the school district are putting children first. But by doing that they’re taking on more exposure for themselves,” Zydowsky said.

Altoona Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos says 15 of her staff have qualified in the first group as well.

“Those are staff members who work with students who may be ill, those who supervise our health offices who work with the kids if they come down to the office sick, school nurses.”

In the Eau Claire Area School District, Superintendent Michael Johnson reports 220 eligible employees so far.

“When we had a survey by our 1A staff members a very high percentage of staff members were interested in taking that vaccine.”

As for those who were not qualified under 1A, Eliopoulos hopes all teachers will be included under group 1B for vaccination. That decision will be made by the end of the month as the districts say they are working very closely with their health departments.

Altoona, Eau Claire, and Menomonie superintendents all note their staffs have been given the opportunity to attend an educational townhall to learn more about the vaccine.

