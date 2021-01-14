Advertisement

Badger State Sheriffs’ Association releases statement on riots at the Capitol

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Badger State Sheriffs’ Association released a statement regarding the rioting that happened at the Capitol.

In the statement, it adds that Wisconsin Sheriffs are committed to keeping the peace while serving and protecting their citizens and having a good relation with county residents.

Here is the full statement:

Badger State Sheriffs' Association released a statement on protesting and keeping the peace in...
Badger State Sheriffs' Association released a statement on protesting and keeping the peace in their community.(WEAU)

