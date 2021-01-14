CFM Sabers best season in years

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers last made the Wisconsin State Hockey tournament in 2008, and even though this year is far from over, the Sabers best chance to end that steak is now. The girls are the 4th ranked team in the state and it is something that this senior class has been building for years.

Senior defenseman, Abigail Martin said, “It is really nice to have a team that can tie the knots and finish the ends, like in past years we have been close and just haven’t been able to pull it through and just having a team that has chemistry, like we have been skating together since we were 8.”

Head coach, Tony Menard added, “We could see it with this group from an early age that they wanted to come in and really try to make a difference and it started off a couple years ago and it’s just been a work in progress.”

Another thing that makes the Sabers so impressive is the teams they have played and beaten. Their schedule is one of the toughest in the state and so far they have held their own

Martin said, “Our conference at hand is really the hardest conference in the state, it is really nice that we are on that top ranked in wispreps.”

Menard added, “We know going forward with conference this week moving into some sectional games as well that we really have to be playing the best hockey that we can and stay focused and just take it one day at a time.”

Winning a state championship is always the goal for a team as talented as the Sabers, but even making it to the state tournament this year will be a difficult task especially playing in the toughest section in the state.

Menard said, “If we can take care of business the next couple weeks it’ll be interesting to see how things play out and hopefully ya know we will be in the mix come February.”

Five of the top six ranked teams in the state are in the CFM Sabers section.

