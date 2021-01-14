Advertisement

City of Eau Claire asking for candidate feedback on city manager finalists

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(City of Eau Claire)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is inviting all members of the community to view a recording of an interview with the three finalists for the city manager position.

Community members can view the recordings by clicking here.

Candidate feedback is also available and will be sent directly to the members of City Council.

The recording and feedback page will be available until Jan. 19 at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues through Friday
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues through Friday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
Winona Ice Park Opens to the Public
Winona Ice Park Opens to the Public
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Plans Continue for Summer Events
Plans Continue for Summer Events