Department of Health Services announces weekly newsletter to keep public informed

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Department of Health Services announced Thursday a newsletter the public can sign up for to get direct information about the COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout.

Every Friday, a COVID-19 update newsletter will be sent via email to people who sign up to receive it. Registration(link is external) is now open, and archived copies of the weekly newsletter will also be available.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have remained committed to keeping the residents of Wisconsin as informed as possible,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “The more quality information we have, the more effective we can be in making healthy and safe choices. That is why we have regularly updated data dashboards and science-based guidance on our website, and it is also why we want to add a weekly newsletter to our communications toolbox.

In addition to an update on vaccine eligibility and the number of vaccinations administered in Wisconsin, the newsletter will include key updates from the previous week, as well as COVID-19 resources and links to where Wisconsinites can find more detailed information.

Currently, the federal government only gives one week notice on the number of vaccines available for that week. The current allocation of 70,000 first doses is inadequate to meet the growing demand for vaccine across the state. Due to this short notice and instability of allocation, eligible populations change quickly. The newsletter will provide new information about eligible populations for vaccinations along with other communications updates about the COVID-19 response.

