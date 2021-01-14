Advertisement

Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. director gets COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The vaccination process continues in Eau Claire County as Health Department Director Lieske Giese received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Giese is considered a frontline healthcare worker due to her contact with COVID-positive patients and her role as a nurse and the likely role of administering COVID vaccines now that the health department is an approved vaccinator.

Giese says as of Tuesday, January 12, 5500 Eau Claire County community members have received a first dose of the vaccine.

She says the supply continues to be limited, but she anticipates more arriving soon. The hope is to move beyond the 1A group of health care workers soon.

