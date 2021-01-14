Eau Claire Police looking for suspect involved in stabbing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police say a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning fled the scene.

Officials say they are trying to locate Tony Carothers after a stabbing took place in the 1600 block of Whipple Street at 1:22 a.m. Thursday. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The stabbing victim was reported to be inside of the Whipple Street residence when Carothers entered unexpectedly and when asked to leave, a physical fight started and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on Carothers’ location, you are asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

