Eau Claire Police looking for suspect involved in stabbing

Tony L. Carothers
Tony L. Carothers(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police say a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning fled the scene.

Officials say they are trying to locate Tony Carothers after a stabbing took place in the 1600 block of Whipple Street at 1:22 a.m. Thursday. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The stabbing victim was reported to be inside of the Whipple Street residence when Carothers entered unexpectedly and when asked to leave, a physical fight started and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on Carothers’ location, you are asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

