Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues through Friday
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues through Friday
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection