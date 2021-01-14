Advertisement

Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga will sign the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

