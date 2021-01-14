Advertisement

Packers OT Jared Veldheer tests positive for COVID-19

Newly signed OL tests positive for Coronavirus
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers signed offensive lineman Jared Veldheer on Tuesday, a day later he reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday evening they have placed Veldheer on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting Veldheer was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list “as a result of a positive test.” Veldheer practiced with the team on Tuesday but was not present during periods open to the media on Wednesday.

Now the next step is whether or not the virus has spread to Packers staff and players. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting he was told the team has been cleared through contract tracing.

NFL players are tested every day so as the status of more tests returning positive will be something to watch leading up to Saturday’s Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field.

