Advertisement

Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vatican.(Source: Vatican News)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues through Friday
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues through Friday
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection