Advertisement

Rep. Ron Kind votes to impeach President Trump

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic congressman Ron Kind voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump Wednesday saying that the president’s actions and rhetoric pose a “clear and present danger to our republic.”

With one week left in Trump’s presidency, Kind believes the legacy left behind will be one of division and a lack of accountability, “A capitol under siege in the United States is one of those legacies. He’s getting his goal of building a big, beautiful wall. Unfortunately that wall is surrounding the U.S. Capitol. It is a nation that is bitterly divided right now, not just along partisan lines but back home in our local communities with families splitting apart. A coronavirus that is still winning and an economy that is still reeling because of the lack of his leadership.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

Low track over Western Wisconsin
Snow moves in this afternoon, impacts carry into Friday
Wisconsin DNR hosts free ice fishing weekend
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)