Rep. Ron Kind votes to impeach President Trump

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic congressman Ron Kind voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump Wednesday saying that the president’s actions and rhetoric pose a “clear and present danger to our republic.”

With one week left in Trump’s presidency, Kind believes the legacy left behind will be one of division and a lack of accountability, “A capitol under siege in the United States is one of those legacies. He’s getting his goal of building a big, beautiful wall. Unfortunately that wall is surrounding the U.S. Capitol. It is a nation that is bitterly divided right now, not just along partisan lines but back home in our local communities with families splitting apart. A coronavirus that is still winning and an economy that is still reeling because of the lack of his leadership.”

