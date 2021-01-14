Snow moves in this afternoon, impacts carry into Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first impactful winter storm of the year will bring accumulating snow to Western Wisconsin and it will stick around longer than typical. It’s a complex scenario as one low pressure system near the Canadian border weakens and a new one develops here in the Upper Midwest. Where that occurs in relation to the Chippewa Valley will have a big impact on total snowfall and where the highest amounts ultimately occur. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from noon today through Friday night.

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories (WEAU)

The latest information shows a delayed start to any precipitation, which may briefly be a wintry mix of rain and snow, though snow is expected to be the primary type. Arrival in the Chippewa Valley will be early this afternoon with scattered snow showers as the new low pressure system develops just to the west. Temperatures in the 30′s will mean a wet, slushy snow that shouldn’t impact roads much initially, but as we slowly drop below freezing, roads are likely to become snow covered and slippery this evening and overnight hours. The low will then sit and spin for several hours just to our south, likely keeping a band of steady snow over our part of the state and to the west, while slowly dropping farther south into Friday morning. During this stretch of time is when the majority of the expected snowfall will occur. Though a few heavier bursts are possible, snowfall rates are generally expected to be light to moderate, staying under one inch/hour most of this event.

Most of the snow is expected to be light to moderate. (WEAU)

Accumulations should be minor this afternoon since temperatures will be above freezing and the snow is expected to be light and scattered. The more widespread snow appears to hold off until this evening continuing overnight. This will be the most snow accumulation with a general 2 to 4 inches by Friday morning. Snow showers may produce an additional 1-2″ on Friday before this slow moving system exits. This would lead to a general 3-6″ total accumulation for much of our area with a higher band currently forecast over our western counties into the Minneapolis area. Any shift in the location or track of the low may lead to future adjustments in these amounts and where those highest totals occur, so check back in for our latest forecast on-line, on the SkyWarn 13 weather app, or on any of our daily newscasts.

Snowfall Potential (WEAU)

What snow remains by Friday afternoon and evening should be in the process of moving away, with improvements by Friday night and into the start of the weekend.

