Wagner Tails: Lula and Lulu

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This week we have two dogs with very similar names -Lulu and Lula.

Let’s start with Lula. If you’re looking for a passenger in the car and in life, Lula is up for the task. Just remember she always gets to ride shotgun!

She’s a three-year-old mastiff, pit mix available for adoption through the Trempealeau County Humane Society. One of Lula’s special trademarks is her brindle fur.

Lula is quite the cuddlebug. She want to be around her people as much as possible. She loves getting hugs and kisses and will gladly return the favor. Click here for a link to the adoption application.

----

Let’s switch it up and talk about Lulu. This six-year-old is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. Lulu loves snacks and quality time. She does *not love cats and also needs a home without small children.

But she is okay with other dogs. Staff members at DCHS say having another dog her size, which is 68 pounds, or larger would be good to help ease some of Lulu’s separation anxiety.

Lulu would also benefit from puzzle games and training classes because she’s one smart dog, and she thinks you’d be pretty smart if you added her to your family. Click here for a link to the adoption application.

