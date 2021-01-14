UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department gave a COVID-19 update for the county.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:
Averaging 50 cases a day, with a goal of 10 or less a day
450 individuals who are currently in isolation
315 residents have ever been hospitalized , nine people are currently in the hospital
90 people who have ever died
UWEC accounts for 14% of all cases locally
68 active public health investigations
State ranking remains at very high level
Testing remains low but stable
Green level for ICU and inpatient beds which health officials say is good news
38% for community spread, which is still in the red
