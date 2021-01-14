Advertisement

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Eau Claire County Health Department
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department gave a COVID-19 update for the county.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:

Averaging 50 cases a day, with a goal of 10 or less a day

450 individuals who are currently in isolation

315 residents have ever been hospitalized , nine people are currently in the hospital

90 people who have ever died

UWEC accounts for 14% of all cases locally

68 active public health investigations

State ranking remains at very high level

Testing remains low but stable

Green level for ICU and inpatient beds which health officials say is good news

38% for community spread, which is still in the red

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

