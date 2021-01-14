Wisconsin COVID-19 death rate rises, highest in 100 days

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin’s death rate from COVID-19 rose to 1.03% on Thursday when the state’s death toll rose to 5,290. Forty-two more deaths were reported to the state since Wednesday. The last time the death rate was 1.03% was October 6 -- 100 days ago. It reached a low of 0.84% in November but started a slow rise on Nov. 24.

Counties that reported the 42 deaths were Columbia (2), Dane (4), Dodge, (2), Eau Claire, Kenosha, Marinette (2), Milwaukee (5), Monroe, Oneida (2), Outagamie, Portage (3), Racine (4), Rock, Sheboygan (8), St. Croix, Trempealeau, Vilas (2) and Wood.

In western Wisconsin, Eau Claire County sees an increase of 60 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall total to 9,981. There is one new fatality bringing the death toll to 90. There are 74 new cases in Chippewa County for an overall total of 6,429. La Crosse County sees an increase of 25 new cases for a total of 10,927, while in Dunn County there are 37 new cases for an overall total of 3,794.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received 9,699 coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period, the most results in six days for being people tested for the first time or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. 2,712 of these results were positive, for a positivity rate of 28%. The other 6,987 were negative. It’s the fifth day in a row the state reported fewer than 3,000 new cases, and the 7-day average fell to 2,492 cases per day.

Another 99 people were hospitalized for serious symptoms of COVID-19. To date, 22,804 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin, which is 4.4% of all known cases. It’s the third time in 7 days that new hospitalizations were in double digits, but the 7-day average was unchanged at 105 patients per day.

Wisconsin now has 27,862 active coronavirus cases -- people who were diagnosed or first experienced symptoms in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared -- which is 5.4% of all known cases. Another 482,669 -- or 93.6% of all cases -- are considered recovered. The state acknowledges people who fall into this recovered category may still experience lingering symptoms of the infection.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Preliminary data from the DHS shows 12,889 people received a dose of a COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state report doesn’t say how many of these were a first or second (and final) dose. Of these, 9,454 were the Pfizer vaccine and the other 3,435 were the Moderna vaccine.

A total 192,893 doses have been administered since Dec. 15, giving the state an average 6,430 “shots in the arm” each day for the past 30 days.

In its latest weekly update (click here), the DHS reported 607,650 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government, and 373,100 of these have been shipped to hubs or facilities around Wisconsin.

Phase 1b

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

Hospitalizations

We expect new figures on current hospitalizations later Thursday afternoon, but numbers bounced back up on Wednesday. After falling below 1,000 twice this week, there are 1,025 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), with 224 of these patients in ICU. Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take discharges, deaths and new admissions into account.

Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 79 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU. That’s 13 more patients than Tuesday, but the ICU number is unchanged.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 97 COVID-19 patients, with 30 of them in ICU. That’s 2 fewer patients than Tuesday overall, but 3 more in intensive care.

On Wednesday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park wasn’t treating any overflow patients for hospitals in the state. It was providing outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy to three patients.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had 233 of their 1,466 ICU beds open (15.9%) and 1,917 of all types of medical beds (17.2%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 15 of their 104 ICU beds (14.4%) and 128 medical beds total (15.0%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 20 of 207 ICU beds (9.7%) and 161 of all medical beds (16.8%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

COVID-19 testing

Looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the positivity rate was down to 9.4% on Tuesday, according to the DHS. The state received 22,680 results on Tuesday, with 2,064 of them positive. By this measure, the positivity rate has declined for 7 days. These numbers are preliminary and include negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per per person, no matter how many times their tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,414 cases (+9) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,073 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,805 cases (+33) (61 deaths)

Bayfield - 987 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,024 cases (+170) (172 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,140 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,052 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,965 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,429 cases (+74) (72 deaths)

Clark – 2,957 cases (+12) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,536 cases (+35) (35 deaths) (+2)

Crawford – 1,612 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,987 cases (+244) (218 deaths) (+4)

Dodge – 10,833 cases (+22) (129 deaths) (+2)

Door – 2,243 cases (+30) (16 deaths)

Douglas – 3,320 cases (+22) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,794 cases (+37) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,981 cases (+60) (90 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 411 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,106 cases (+48) (70 deaths)

Forest - 893 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,301 cases (+11) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,506 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,430 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,746 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Iron - 440 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,483 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,152 cases (+44) (61 deaths)

Juneau - 2,726 cases (+23) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,514 cases (+100) (246 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,208 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,927 cases (+25) (64 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,304 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,863 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,670 cases (+6) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,560 cases (+42) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,717 cases (+35) (166 deaths)

Marinette - 3,738 cases (+18) (53 deaths) (+2)

Marquette – 1,205 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 764 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 90,601 (+475) (1,010 deaths) (+5)

Monroe – 3,770 cases (+28) (27 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 4,026 cases (+23) (42 deaths)

Oneida - 2,991 cases (+17) (49 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 17,412 cases (+108) (166 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,912 cases (+53) (60 deaths)

Pepin – 743 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,160 cases (30 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Polk – 3,341 cases (+21) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,872 cases (+20) (57 deaths) (+3)

Price – 996 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,894 cases (+77) (275 deaths) (+4)

Richland - 1,178 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,041 cases (+73) (127 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,180 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,813 cases (+32) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,306 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,352 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,019 cases (+50) (106 deaths) (+8)

St. Croix – 5,766 cases (+15) (33 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,682 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,152 cases (+12) (32 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,647 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,770 cases (+12) (31 deaths) (+2)

Walworth – 8,267 cases (+48) (107 deaths)

Washburn – 1,128 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,684 cases (+77) (106 deaths)

Waukesha – 37,178 cases (+195) (379 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,367 cases (+17) (102 deaths)

Waushara – 1,985 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,895 cases (+82) (163 deaths)

Wood – 6,038 cases (+21) (61 deaths) (+1)

