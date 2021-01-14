Wisconsin DNR hosts free ice fishing weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you always wanted to give ice fishing a try but never have, this weekend is the perfect opportunity.

This weekend on Saturday and Sunday you can go fishing for free at lakes across the state of Wisconsin.

All fishing regulations still apply, including the limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any species that you must release. For the most part you can fishing gear you already have at home or borrow a short rod from a friend, you really don’t need any special equipment.

If you don’t have an auger, just ask someone to drill you a hole for you or find an abandoned hole on the lake and use a hammer to open it back up. No matter how much you want to invest in this weekend, the DNR just wants you to get outside and enjoy.

“It’s important to get people out to try different activities and now you really want to get outside,” said Dennis Vanden Bloomen, an angler education volunteer. “You have the option to be social and go over and talk to someone else or the option to just sit there and stare at a hole in the ice.”

Make sure to always be on the lookout for open water, walk in other people’s tracks if you can and remember that no ice is completely safe and you always want to be prepared. Be aware of any cross-county skiers or people using ATV’s and snowmobiles.

“Just go out and enjoy the outdoors, be safe and be careful but you can go out and have a lot of fun,” Vanden Bloomen added.

