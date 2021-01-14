Wisconsin farms had bigger corn and soybean crops in 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to this week’s USDA Crop Production and World Supply and Demand Estimates, the corn and soybean crops in Wisconsin were actually bigger than they were in 2019. The corn for grain yields totaled 517 million bushels-up 17% from a year ago. That’s on yields of 174 bushels an acre—up 8 bushels from 2019. Corn for silage was also higher this past year. Yields were 20.4 million tons. That was 12% more than in 2019. Silage yielded 21 tons an acre last fall—up 3 and a half tons from a year ago. Soybean yields across the state came in right at 100 million bushels—up just over 25 million from 2019 with yields of 51 bushels an acre—up 4 from a year ago. Hay production was also up last summer—to almost 3 and a half million tons—25% more than in 2019. Most of that was alfalfa hay which yielded almost 2.7 million tons—up 27% from last year. One of our only crops that down last fall was potatoes. That crop yielded 27.8 million hundred weight—down 3% from 2019.

That report also showed we have a lot of crop in storage. Currently there are 465 million bushels of corn in storage around the state—23% more than a year ago. And 60% of that corn is in on-farm grain bins. Soybean growers have almost 69 million bushels in storage around the state—that’s about 14% less than a year ago. 33% of those beans are in on-farm storage. State farmers also have 6.3 million bushels of oats in storage—up 1% from last year with 36% of the total being stored on-farm. Iowa has the most on-farm storage capacity at just over 2 billion bushels with Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska all with well over a billion bushel storage capacity.

At the start of this week payments under the second Coronavirus Food Assistance program had reached just over $13.1 billion to 889 thousand approved applicants. Crop farmers have gotten the most—6.19 billion or about 47% of all payments to farmers. Livestock producers have gotten $3.4 billion with dairy getting $1.19 billion of the total or about 9% of the total payments.

Compeer Financial has awarded almost $65,000 in grants to Farmers Markets in their 3 state service territory. 11 of those markets are in this area, including Baldwin, Burnett County, Eau Claire, Galesville, Hudson, Roberts, Somerset, Sparta, Spooner, Camp Douglas and Winter. All are getting $1,000 grants.

