Advertisement

Wisconsinites buy tickets as Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots soar

By Carla Rogner
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As lottery jackpots soar, convenience stores like Casey’s General Store in Eau Claire have been busy with customers hoping to win the big prizes.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot winner could collect $550 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

“I am gonna quit my job, go fishing and take my dad to Hawaii for Christmas,” says Ginny Shoemaker of Eau Claire as she purchased six tickets on Wednesday afternoon.

“I would probably give a lot to my family and buy a new car,” says Joshua Thor of Eau Claire when asked what he would do with the money.

The odds of winning a Powerball lottery jackpot are one in 292.2 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions lottery jackpot are one in 1 in about 302.6 million.

“You never know, you win you win!” Thor says.

“Why not? I have never done it so...” says Lisa Caspersen of Eau Claire.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner purchased the winning ticket in Wisconsin in September, leaving some to feel extra confident about their tickets.

“I am an optimist so I think I have got a good chance with these six tickets,” Shoemaker says.

To see the latest Powerball numbers click here. For the Mega Millions numbers click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UPDATE: New COVID-19 strain found in Eau Claire County
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Judge asks for more evidence against Marshfield police chief

Latest News

Low track over Western Wisconsin
Snow moves in this afternoon, impacts carry into Friday
Wisconsin DNR hosts free ice fishing weekend
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
WI DNR Hosts Free Fishing Weekend (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (1/14/21)