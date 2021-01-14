Wisconsinites buy tickets as Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots soar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As lottery jackpots soar, convenience stores like Casey’s General Store in Eau Claire have been busy with customers hoping to win the big prizes.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot winner could collect $550 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

“I am gonna quit my job, go fishing and take my dad to Hawaii for Christmas,” says Ginny Shoemaker of Eau Claire as she purchased six tickets on Wednesday afternoon.

“I would probably give a lot to my family and buy a new car,” says Joshua Thor of Eau Claire when asked what he would do with the money.

The odds of winning a Powerball lottery jackpot are one in 292.2 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions lottery jackpot are one in 1 in about 302.6 million.

“You never know, you win you win!” Thor says.

“Why not? I have never done it so...” says Lisa Caspersen of Eau Claire.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner purchased the winning ticket in Wisconsin in September, leaving some to feel extra confident about their tickets.

“I am an optimist so I think I have got a good chance with these six tickets,” Shoemaker says.

