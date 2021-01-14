Advertisement

Zello walkie-talkie app removes extremist channels

‘We’re deeply disturbed by last week’s abhorrent actions against our democracy’
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) – The push-to-talk app Zello says it’s banned thousands of armed extremist channels.

In all, more than 2,000 have been pulled from the platform.

“We’re deeply disturbed by last week’s abhorrent actions against our democracy,” Zello said on Twitter. “Ahead of the inauguration, we have deleted numerous militia-related channels from our platform to diminish any risk of further violence.”

The push-to-talk walkie-talkie app made the move after it found evidence that some of its users participated in last week’s riots at the Capitol.

Zello condemned the violence in a blog post.

