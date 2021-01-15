Chippewa Falls natives purchase High Shores Supper Club, set to reopen summer 2021

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Chippewa Falls natives announced they have purchased the High Shores Supper Club and plan on opening it as Wissota High Shores Supper Club in summer 2021.

Brian and Kim Wogernese, who also own the Wissota Chophouse, say there will be ten boat parking spots, a patio with covered and uncovered seating, and garage doors that open to the bar from the patio. Hours have not been confirmed yet, but they are aiming to have summer hours Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant was previously “Loopy’s High Shores” and closed Oct. 24, 2020.

“My family has enjoyed High Shores for years; there is something about a Wisconsin Supper Club and a Wisconsin lake, you just can’t recreate”, said Brian Wogernese. “We spend our summers on Lake Wissota and having something as classic as this location was something we couldn’t let go.”

The Worgernese’s also say they are adamant about maintaining the Wisconsin Supper Club feel to the restaurant.

For updates on renovations, people are encouraged to check the Wissota High Shores Facebook page.

