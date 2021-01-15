Eau Claire man sentenced to 25 years in sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was already a previously convicted sex offender was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court Friday on charges of sexual assault.

Court records show Christopher Seeley was given a court ordered sentence of 25 years in prison with 15 years of extended supervision on charges of second degree sexual assault. His charge of burglary-building or dwelling was previously dismissed but read in.

The Eau Claire County Criminal Complaint says officers reported to a sexual assault case that happened Jan. 25. The victim told officers that she had been drinking with friends on Water Street the night before. She returned home and fell asleep but woke up to a male assaulting her.

The victim woke up and went to law enforcement and took a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination test which came back with a positive identification connection to Christopher Seeley.

Court documents show Seeley has been previously convicted of third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County in 2005 and third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire in 1999.