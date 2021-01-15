Advertisement

Fire at Indianhead Warehouse, no injuries reported

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at the Indianhead Warehouse on Thursday, around 8:30 p.m.

The department says crews were able to locate the fire and it was under control within three hours.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation. The damage estimate is still to be determined.

