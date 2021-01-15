Fire at Indianhead Warehouse, no injuries reported

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at the Indianhead Warehouse on Thursday, around 8:30 p.m.

The department says crews were able to locate the fire and it was under control within three hours.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation. The damage estimate is still to be determined.

