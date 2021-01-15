Advertisement

Gov. Evers extends statewide mask mandate

The new order is expected to last into March.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to extend the statewide mask mandate.

During a Friday news conference, the governor noted the original mandate was set to expire next week. He says the new one is expected to last for 60 days, taking it into March.

The new emergency health order will be released later in the day, he noted.

No other details about other implications of the order were released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong winter storm impacts the Upper Midwest.
Prolonged winter weather continues today
Taxes
What you need to know this tax season
Tony L. Carothers
Eau Claire Police looking for suspect involved in stabbing
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Gov. Tony Evers addressed many issues Wisconsinites are currently experiencing.
Gov. Evers on vaccine distribution, unemployment claims and the need for more broadband

Latest News

Gov. Evers
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Marshfield Clinic Health System creates Community Corps
Fire.
Fire at Indianhead Warehouse, no injuries reported
Wissota High Shores
Chippewa Falls natives purchase High Shores Supper Club, set to reopen summer 2021