Gov. Evers extends statewide mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to extend the statewide mask mandate.

During a Friday news conference, the governor noted the original mandate was set to expire next week. He says the new one is expected to last for 60 days, taking it into March.

The new emergency health order will be released later in the day, he noted.

No other details about other implications of the order were released at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

