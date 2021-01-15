Advertisement

Local healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID vaccine

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some local healthcare workers are getting their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Michelle Willcutt, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, received both doses and says the only side effect she experienced was some arm soreness.

She encourages people to learn as much as they can about the vaccine from a reliable source, such as the CDC.

She says it’s safer to get the vaccine than to get COVID.

“Because we just don’t know still with COVID who is going to get gravely ill and potentially pass away from it,” said Michelle Willcutt.

After getting the vaccine, Willcutt says she’s better protected if she gets infected because her body is already mounting an immune response. What’s unknown is if she can still spread COVID-19. She’s continuing to take extra safety precautions such as hand washing and wearing a mask.

