Outdoor ice rinks at 3 Eau Claire parks temporarily closed due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The outdoor ice rinks at Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Pinehurst Park will be temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions.

The City of Eau Claire says staff will work to reopen them on Monday, Jan. 18. Adding that incoming freezing temperatures will help maintain the rinks.

If anyone has questions they are encourages to call the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 715-839-5032.

