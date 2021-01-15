Advertisement

Prevea Health doctor encourages women to talk to their doctor about COVID-19 vaccine

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There are a lot researchers don’t know when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnant women.

One of the groups carefully weighing the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines is pregnant women.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are not excluded from receiving the vaccine.

Experts, including obgyn at Prevea Health Dr. Amy Lysy encourages women to talk to their doctors.

She urges women to talk about their personal risks and benefits with their doctors.

