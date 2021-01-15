UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov, Tony Evers announced Phase 1B of COVID vaccination will start on Monday. He added that they would also be adding another 60 days of mask mandates as vaccines are distributed across the state.

WI STATE DATA:

Over 30,780 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the state

2,269 new cases reported Friday, total cases now at 518,251

Seven day average of cases is 2,319

32 new deaths, total now at 5,322

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update with the Department of Health Services at 1:30 p.m.

