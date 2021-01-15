Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, sends message to fans

(Gray News) - Country music legend Willie Nelson has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson shared a post from Texas-based Family Hospital Systems showing him receiving the vaccine from the driver’s seat of his car and giving a thumbs up.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19 Posted by Willie Nelson on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nelson, 87, has battled health issues in recent years, which forced him to cancel many shows. In 2019, Nelson canceled his tour because of breathing problems.

The Texas native also had to cancel several dates in 2018 because of illnesses.

Nelson has raised money for those affected by COVID-19 by livestreaming benefit concerts. He also collaborated with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last year by doing a cover of “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.