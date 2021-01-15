Wisconsin National Guard troops head to national and state capitols next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin National Guard troops are preparing to travel to Washington, D.C. and Madison next week to assist with safeguarding the nation and state’s capitols.

The troops will serve as support roles for the United States Capitol Police in D.C. and also make sure the state’s capitol in Madison is safe and secure.

Major Joe Trovato of Wisconsin National Guard says his troops will join thousands of others.

“We have approximately 500 troops that are deploying to Washington, D.C. and they’ll be mobilizing in the coming days to head out to Washington,” Major Trovato said. “There they will integrate with the larger task force that’s providing safety and security at the nation’s capitol.”

Over the past year the Wisconsin National Guard has had more domestic deployment than ever before, according to Major Trovato.

“Never before, here in Wisconsin, have we had such a long, sustained mobilization,” he explained. “At our peak, we had about 14-hundred troops that were mobilized in direct support and we right now have a little over 600 that are still directly engaged in the pandemic, but simultaneously, we were mobilizing troops to assist with four different state elections.”

Major Trovato says they are not sure what their duties will will look like until they arrive in D.C. and Madison over the next few days.

