Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 213,056 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December 14. That’s 17,904 more “shots in the arm” of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine than the state’s update on Thursday afternoon. Totals are preliminary and at least a day behind while the state reviews information from vaccinators. State graphs indicate the record was set on Wednesday [updated for clarification]. By our calculations, vaccinators averaged 11,397 shots a day over the past 7 days.

The DHS reports 30,805 people have finished their vaccination series -- that is, received their second dose.

The DHS also reported fewer new cases and deaths compared to the past week. The state received 8,040 results for people getting tested or testing positive for coronavirus for the first time. About 28% of these were positive, identifying 2,269 new cases. It’s the sixth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases, and the fifth time in 7 days the positivity rate was below 30%. The 7-day average fell from almost 2,500 a day (2,492) to 2,320 cases per day. Four counties didn’t have any new cases in the latest test results.

Eau Claire County has now reached 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With 41 more cases Friday, the total number of cases is 10,022. There is one new death reported today for a total of 91 deaths. Chippewa county sees an increase of 25 new cases for an overall total of 6,454. La Crosse County has 25 new cases for a total of 10,927 COVID-19 cases. Dunn County is up 37 cases for an overall total of 3,794.

The state reported a total 32 more people died from COVID-19. That’s the lowest number in 4 days. The 7-day average slipped from 30 to 29 deaths per day, but the death rate remained at 1.03%. Deaths were reported in 23 counties: Barron (2), Brown (2), Columbia, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Juneau (2), Kenosha (2), La Crosse, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce (2), Polk, Rock, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Walworth (2), Washington (2), Waukesha (4) and Winnebago.

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By that measure, the DHS calculates the positivity rate’s 7-day average has fallen again to 8.5%, from 8.9% on Wednesday. The state received a total 21,328 results, and 1,758 were positive. These numbers are preliminary and always at least a day behind the DHS daily summary; they include negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

In addition, the DHS reported 119 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24-hour period ending Friday morning. That’s 20 more than the previous 24-hour period. Nearly 23,000 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin since this virus reached our state, or 4.42% of all known cases.

To date, almost 3 million people in Wisconsin (2,945,882) have been tested. The state identified 518,251 cases, and 485,157 of these people (93.6%) are considered recovered (though may still have lingering effects from their infections. There are 27,611 active cases (5.3%) diagnosed or experiencing symptoms in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared.

You can see a graph of vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day (use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph). Keep in mind these numbers are preliminary until undergoing a few days of review.

Phase 1b

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

Hospitalizations

We’ll get updated figures later Friday afternoon, but current hospitalizations have been on an up-and-down trend this week. Thursday they fell below 1,000 again, for the third time in a week. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the state’s hospitals are currently treating 998 COVID-19 patients, 27 fewer than Wednesday, with 229 of them in ICU, which is 5 more than Wednesday. Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take discharges, deaths and new admissions into account.

Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 69 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU. That’s 10 fewer patients than Wednesday, while the number in intensive care was the same for a second day.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 90 COVID-19 patients, with 29 in ICU. That’s 7 fewer patients overall and 1 less in intensive care than Wednesday.

On Friday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park had 3 patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy. It didn’t have any overflow COVID-19 patients from state hospitals.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had 238 of their 1,466 ICU beds open (16.2%) and 1,947 of all types of medical beds (17.4%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 23 of their 104 ICU beds (22.1%) and 165 medical beds total (19.3%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 25 of 207 ICU beds (12.1%) and 202 of all medical beds (21.1%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

FRIDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,414 cases (+9) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,073 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,805 cases (+33) (61 deaths)

Bayfield - 987 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,024 cases (+170) (172 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,140 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,052 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,965 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,429 cases (+74) (72 deaths)

Clark – 2,957 cases (+12) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,536 cases (+35) (35 deaths) (+2)

Crawford – 1,612 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,987 cases (+244) (218 deaths) (+4)

Dodge – 10,833 cases (+22) (129 deaths) (+2)

Door – 2,243 cases (+30) (16 deaths)

Douglas – 3,320 cases (+22) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,794 cases (+37) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,022 cases (+41) (91 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 411 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,106 cases (+48) (70 deaths)

Forest - 893 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,301 cases (+11) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,506 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,430 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,746 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Iron - 440 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,483 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,152 cases (+44) (61 deaths)

Juneau - 2,726 cases (+23) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,514 cases (+100) (246 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,208 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,927 cases (+25) (64 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,304 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,863 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,670 cases (+6) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,560 cases (+42) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,717 cases (+35) (166 deaths)

Marinette - 3,738 cases (+18) (53 deaths) (+2)

Marquette – 1,205 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 764 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 90,601 (+475) (1,010 deaths) (+5)

Monroe – 3,770 cases (+28) (27 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 4,026 cases (+23) (42 deaths)

Oneida - 2,991 cases (+17) (49 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 17,412 cases (+108) (166 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,912 cases (+53) (60 deaths)

Pepin – 743 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,160 cases (30 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Polk – 3,341 cases (+21) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,872 cases (+20) (57 deaths) (+3)

Price – 996 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,894 cases (+77) (275 deaths) (+4)

Richland - 1,178 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,041 cases (+73) (127 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,180 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,813 cases (+32) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,306 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,352 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,019 cases (+50) (106 deaths) (+8)

St. Croix – 5,766 cases (+15) (33 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,682 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,152 cases (+12) (32 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,647 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,770 cases (+12) (31 deaths) (+2)

Walworth – 8,267 cases (+48) (107 deaths)

Washburn – 1,128 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,684 cases (+77) (106 deaths)

Waukesha – 37,178 cases (+195) (379 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,367 cases (+17) (102 deaths)

Waushara – 1,985 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,895 cases (+82) (163 deaths)

Wood – 6,038 cases (+21) (61 deaths) (+1)

