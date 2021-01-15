Advertisement

Woman injured in Rib Mountain officer-involved shooting

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain
Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - An armed woman was injured after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Rib Mountain.

A press release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call at the Days Inn Hotel about a woman with a gun around 4 p.m. Hotel staff and guest were evacuated from the affected area.

After 7 hours of negotiating with the woman, officials say she left her hotel room and entered the hallways where she was waving the gun around and then pointed it at officers. Around midnight, officers shot the woman, who then remained on the ground with the gun in her hand.

After more negotiations, she put the weapon down. The injuries the woman sustained are said to be non-life threatening. No officers or civilians were injured in the incident. Officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.

Wausau Police and Everest Metro Police will be investigating.

