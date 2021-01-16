10 vehicles destroyed in Sparta fire Friday night

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A spark from a fuel pump started a fire that destroyed part of a building along with 10 vehicles on Friday.

The Sparta Area Fire Department responded to the fire on Milwaukee Street in Sparta before 7 p.m.

In a release, the fire department said a father and son were inside the building siphoning fuel out of a vehicle using a pump when its battery sparked and created the fire.

The two were able to escape without any injuries and called 911.

The Sparta Area Fire Department spent six hours working to put it out.

Two other vehicles were damaged as well as some tools and equipment.

Sparta Area Fire Department (Sparta Area Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.