WI DHS reports 128 more COVID-19 deaths in Saturday update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in four COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 1,937 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 520,188. 5,095 tests came back negative.

94% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 32,434.

103 more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 23,026.

The state also reported 128 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 5,450.

County Numbers

Barron County’s cases increased by 21 making the new total of cases 4,861. It also had one new death.

Chippewa County reports 30 more cases. Its total is now at 6,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dunn County had 10 new cases. The total is now 3,822.

Eau Claire County cases grew by 37, putting the total at 10,059. The county also had one new death.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 45 with a new total of 11,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases. It also reported two new deaths.

For a more complete list of COVID-19 numbers by county, click HERE.

