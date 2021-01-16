Marathon County Sheriff asking for help looking for missing man

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff and Antigo Police Department are asking for help looking for 49-year-old Cory Moegenburg.

A Facebook post on the Sheriff’s page reads:

Cory was last seen the afternoon of Tuesday, January 12th. His vehicle was located in the west unit of the Eau Claire Dells Marathon County Park. Cory is 49 years old and 5′10″ tall approximately 185 pounds. Cory was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt and may have on his tan Carhartt jacket. If anyone saw Cory around the time of his disappearance or has information to pass on to law enforcement please contact the Antigo Police Department or the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

MISSING: The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for Cory... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 16, 2021

