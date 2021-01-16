Police officer taken to local hospital after Friday morning crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) -An officer with the Viroqua Police Department was taken to the Vernon Memorial Hospital after a crash involving a semi Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Main Street near Willow Street.

Scott Kunda was driving a semi truck and trailer south when it jackknifed as he tried to turn a corner according to the police statement. That’s when it hit the squad car of an on-duty officer.

While the semi received some damage, the police car was totaled.

The Viroqua Police said Kunda was driving too fast for conditions which led to the crash.

Officials have not released the name of the officer involved in the crash, but did say their injuries were not life-threatening.

