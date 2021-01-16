Advertisement

Police officer taken to local hospital after Friday morning crash

This Viroqua Police Department squad car was totaled after a Friday morning crash.
This Viroqua Police Department squad car was totaled after a Friday morning crash.
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) -An officer with the Viroqua Police Department was taken to the Vernon Memorial Hospital after a crash involving a semi Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Main Street near Willow Street.

Scott Kunda was driving a semi truck and trailer south when it jackknifed as he tried to turn a corner according to the police statement. That’s when it hit the squad car of an on-duty officer.

While the semi received some damage, the police car was totaled.

The Viroqua Police said Kunda was driving too fast for conditions which led to the crash.

Officials have not released the name of the officer involved in the crash, but did say their injuries were not life-threatening.

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Location: Main Street at Willow Street Viroqua, WI 54665 SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER vs SQUAD CAR Summary Viroqua, WI – On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 9:22 A.M., the Viroqua Police Department was involved in an accident on Main Street at Willow Street near the Bus Garage. The on-duty officer was Southbound on Main Street when a semi-truck and trailer was heading Northbound on Main Street. The Semi-truck and trailer, driven by Scott Kunda of Winona, MN, was driving too fast for conditions and trying to negotiate a corner, when his trailer began to jackknife into the Southbound lanes striking the squad car. The Officer was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The semi-truck received moderate damage and the squad car was totaled. The accident was investigated by Wisconsin State Patrol. Along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Posted by Viroqua Police Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

