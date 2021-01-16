Advertisement

Prioritizing cancer screenings during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Every hour, one woman is diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States.

While many people have delayed their health screenings due to the pandemic, doctors and other healthcare providers are urging everyone to prioritize and schedule their routine medical exams, including cervical cancer screenings for women.

The Pap test has been the most successful cervical cancer screening tool in history and has helped save millions of women’s lives, but the rate of cervical cancer is beginning to increase across the country. Combined with the crippling pandemic, it’s now more important than ever to schedule a well-woman exam and be screened for cervical cancer and more.

According to the CDC:

- Every hour, 1 woman is diagnosed with cervical cancer in the U.S., and there are worries this may increase due to delays in screenings

- Cervical cancer is not only treatable; it is preventable, but still about 4,000 women die each year unnecessarily

- More than half of new cervical cancer cases occur in women who have never or rarely been tested

With people postponing wellness exams during Covid-19, cervical cancer screening should be top of mind with women, and they should talk to their doctor about the best cervical cancer screening methods available.

OB-GYN and best-selling author of “The Queen V” Dr. Jackie Walters joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about cervical cancer screening.

