SportScene 13 for Friday, January 15th (part one)

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 part one features prep hockey with the ECA Stars taking on Central Wisconsin, the C-F-M Sabers battling St. Croix Valley and the North boys hosting SPASH.

Then in boys hoops, Eau Claire Memorial hosts La Crosse Logan, Neillsville battles Columbus Catholic and more!

For more scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

